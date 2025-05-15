Truck Hijack Ring Crushed by Enugu Police

The Enugu State Police Command has successfully busted a criminal gang responsible for robbing mini truck drivers and stealing their vehicles.

The breakthrough came on Sunday following a coordinated operation by officers from the Ozalla Police Division working alongside local Neighbourhood Watch groups.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old male suspect, Chinedu Onwuka, in connection with the incident.

“The operatives also rescued a male victim, who had been tied to a tree in the bush, and recovered his Daihatsu Hijet mini truck, locally known as ‘Diana’, which the suspect and his fleeing accomplices had stolen at gunpoint,” Ndukwe stated.

He explained that the suspect and his accomplices had posed as customers and engaged the driver to haul bags of sand from the Ogbete area in Enugu to Umuatuaboma, a community in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

“However, along the Umuatuaboma–Obuofia Road, they diverted the vehicle into a bush at gunpoint, tied the driver to a tree, and fled with the truck,” he added.

Thanks to the swift action of the joint security team, one suspect was apprehended while others managed to escape.

During interrogation, the arrested suspect reportedly admitted to carrying out the robbery and revealed that he had taken part in a similar vehicle theft in April.

“The suspect confessed to being paid ₦90,000 as proceeds from the sale of another snatched mini truck,” Ndukwe said.

He noted that investigations were still ongoing, with efforts being intensified to track down and arrest the remaining gang members.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mamman Giwa, has reaffirmed the Command’s determination to flush out hardened criminals from Enugu State.

He also advised mini truck drivers and commercial transporters to be extra careful and verify the identity and intentions of anyone requesting their services, especially in remote areas.