Actor Damilola Ogunsi Calls for Stricter Social Media Regulations

Nollywood actor Damilola Ogunsi has voiced his support for a proposed social media regulation bill, arguing that misinformation and unchecked online discourse are harming society.

He believes that bloggers, in particular, are spreading false narratives that negatively shape public perception.

Speaking on News Central TV, Ogunsi criticized the uncontrolled nature of online conversations, describing them as “nonsense” that is influencing people’s thoughts and behaviors.

While acknowledging the importance of free speech, he pointed to countries like Turkey and the UAE, which have strict social media regulations in place for what he described as “the benefit of their citizens.”

He stressed the need for accountability in digital spaces and insisted that bloggers should face consequences for spreading misinformation.

“We have turned society into something else. A lot of bloggers are pushing nonsense, and people’s views are now being shaped by whatever they read online,” Ogunsi said.

“I understand that people should have a voice, but look at what Turkey and Dubai have done. They regulate social media for the good of the people.”

The actor further expressed frustration over how some bloggers operate without facing repercussions. He joked that this should be the year when those spreading misinformation face real consequences.