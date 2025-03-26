WCQ: Argentina defeats Brazil to book a spot in the 2026 World Cup

Argentina without their main man Lionel Messi has beaten Brazil in a five goal thriller encounter as the South America Champions booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup recording their eighth win in nine World Cup Qualifiers (WCQ) on home soil.

In the match day 14 of the South America World Cup qualifier, Argentina put 4 past Brazil with goals from Atlético Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandes, Mac Allister, and Giuliano Simeone. Although Brazil had a consolation goal ending the tier by 4-1 at the Estadio Monumental

(Buenos Aires).

On the South America standing of the World Cup qualifier, Argentina has gained 31 points after 14 games which is enough to see them through to the next FIFA World Cup as they geared to defend it. Ecuador is the closest to Argentina with 23 points, while Brazil is in fourth place on 21 points.