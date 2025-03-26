Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    WCQ: Argentina Defeats Brazil to Book a Spot in the 2026 World Cup

    0
    By on Sports
    WCQ: Argentina defeats Brazil to book a spot in the 2026 World Cup
    Bleachers (Photo Credit: X)

    Argentina without their main man Lionel Messi has beaten Brazil in a five goal thriller encounter as the South America Champions booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup recording their eighth win in nine World Cup Qualifiers (WCQ) on home soil.

    In the match day 14 of the South America World Cup qualifier, Argentina put 4 past Brazil with goals from Atlético Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandes, Mac Allister, and Giuliano Simeone. Although Brazil had a consolation goal ending the tier by 4-1 at the Estadio Monumental

     (Buenos Aires).

    On the South America standing of the World Cup qualifier, Argentina has gained 31 points after 14 games which is enough to see them through to the next FIFA World Cup as they geared to defend it. Ecuador is the closest to Argentina with 23 points, while Brazil is in fourth place on 21 points.

    Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

    0 0 votes
    Article Rating
    Subscribe
    Notify of
    0 Comments
    Oldest
    Newest Most Voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments
    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
    0
    Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
    ()
    x