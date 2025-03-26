Suspected Kidnapper Killed, Victim Rescued as Joint Forces Clash with Criminals in Anambra

The Police in Anambra State, in collaboration with the Military and Ihiala Vigilante, have rescued a kidnap victim in Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, while on routine patrol.

The victim was rescued when the joint security team intercepted a black shuttle with registration number RSH 255MS during a routine patrol on Tuesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed in a statement, said the vehicle, which was being driven suspiciously, was stopped. The occupants attempted to flee, resulting in the rescue of a kidnapped victim.

According to the police spokesman, the joint security team attempted to stop the vehicle, but the armed occupants opened fire on them.

He said during the gunfight, the joint security team succeeded in neutralizing one of the armed assailants and four others, who sustained bullet wounds, abandoned the shuttle, and escaped into a nearby bush.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the operatives discovered a blindfolded victim, suspected to have been kidnapped, with his hands and legs bound and his mouth sealed. The victim was successfully rescued, provided with first aid, and debriefed by police operatives.

“The shuttle was also recovered.

“The joint security team is continuing operations in the area in search of the other suspects who remain at large,” he said.

Ikenga urged all private and public hospitals to admit individuals with bullet wounds or suspicious injuries but to report them immediately to the nearest police station.

He said this measure is crucial to the ongoing efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects and prevent the further escalation of criminal activities in the state.

He assured that the command remains committed to ensuring security dominance through sustained patrols and targeted security operations in the state.