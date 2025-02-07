.ACJGG Backs Nuhu Ribadu as NSA, Blast Nasir el-Rufai and Naja’atu Muhammad

The Arewa Coalition for Justice and Good Governance (ACJGG) has strongly supported the appointment of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA).

The coalition praised President Bola Tinubu for the decision while dismissing criticism from former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai and political activist Naja’atu Muhammad.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Dr. Mohammed Jabir Adamu, the convener of the group, described Ribadu’s appointment as a “perfect example of preparation meeting opportunity.” He highlighted Ribadu’s extensive experience in security and public service.

“President Tinubu’s decision to appoint Ribadu as NSA reflects his expertise, competence, and commitment to Nigeria’s progress,” Adamu said. “It also shows the President’s focus on professionalism and excellence in governance.”

The coalition accused Naja’atu Muhammad of spreading “unfounded allegations” on social media instead of engaging in constructive discussions about national security.

“It is disappointing that Naja’atu Muhammad has chosen to spread baseless claims instead of contributing meaningfully to the security debate. No amount of malicious social media campaigns will stop Ribadu from fulfilling his mandate,” Adamu stated.

The ACJGG also rejected claims that Ribadu lacked Tinubu’s trust, pointing out that Ribadu had contested the 2011 presidential election under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), a party where Tinubu was a key leader.

“The trust between Ribadu and Tinubu didn’t just begin today,” Adamu said, adding that any past differences between them had likely been resolved long ago.

The group further called on Naja’atu Muhammad to retract her statements and issue a public apology, emphasizing the need to protect the integrity of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“This office is too important for our national security to be subjected to baseless attacks and political mudslinging,” Adamu concluded.

