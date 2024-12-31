FCT Police Arrest Suspect With Firearms After Shooting in Bwari

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a 33-year-old man, Obinna Nwigwe, in Bwari Area Council for shooting a 29-year-old man, Andrew Philemon, and being in possession of major firearms.

Police spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh disclosed on Monday that Nwigwe was arrested on December 26, 2024, at Najob Guest House in Bwari following a distress call about gunfire.

According to Adeh, the suspect claimed the shooting was in self-defense after a heated argument.

“Officers found Andrew Philemon critically injured after being shot by Nwigwe, who was armed with a pump-action rifle at the time,” the statement read.

Philemon is currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital, while Nwigwe is in custody pending further investigation and charges.

In a related incident, the police recovered a stolen car in Suleja after it was taken from Saint Louis Catholic Church in Byazhin on December 29, 2024.

The vehicle’s owner, 45-year-old Onyeka Vincent, reported the theft, prompting an investigation that led to the arrest of 45-year-old Evans Omagba.

Omagba admitted to the theft and revealed that three accomplices, who are still at large, assisted him. Police also recovered two additional stolen vehicles during the operation. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

