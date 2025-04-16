Nigeria Slashes Petrol Imports by 67% as Domestic Refining Surges

Nigeria has significantly reduced its dependence on imported petrol, thanks to a notable rise in local refining capacity.

According to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the country has cut its premium motor spirit (PMS) imports by nearly 30 million litres over the past eight months.

Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, shared this update during a media briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the State House in Abuja. He revealed that Nigeria’s daily petrol imports, which stood at 44.6 million litres in August 2024, have dropped to just 14.7 million litres as of April 13, 2025.

This remarkable decline is largely attributed to the revival of domestic refineries, particularly the Port Harcourt Refinery, which resumed operations in November 2024, and the increased output from modular refineries scattered across the country. As a result, local production of PMS has jumped from negligible levels to about 26.2 million litres per day—a staggering 670% increase.

This boost in local refining has been a game-changer for the Nigerian fuel market. It has reduced the financial burden of importing refined products and provided a buffer for national supply needs, especially during global market volatility.

Despite the sharp drop in imports, Nigeria has largely maintained adequate fuel supply levels. The estimated national daily consumption stands at around 50 million litres. In November 2024, combined local production and imports peaked at 56 million litres daily. Supply levels have gradually tapered off in recent months, hitting 52.3 million litres in February, 51.5 million litres in March, and then dipping to 40.9 million litres in early April 2025. While the most recent figures show a decline, the country has, for the most part, been able to meet demand.

However, sustaining this momentum requires collective effort. Mr. Ahmed urged all stakeholders — including security agencies, traditional rulers, youth groups, and oil operators — to protect the country’s critical oil and gas infrastructure from vandalism, theft, and other threats.

He emphasized that the safety and functionality of oil installations directly impact national energy security and economic growth. “It’s not just the government’s responsibility,” Ahmed noted. “We all — from community leaders to oil firms and young Nigerians — have a role to play in defending these national assets from criminal elements.”

The NMDPRA chief reiterated the agency’s commitment to transparency and regulatory accountability. He stated that robust oversight and improved policy frameworks are essential to attract investment in the downstream sector and enhance operational efficiency across the value chain.

This development marks a positive shift in Nigeria’s energy landscape. Africa’s largest oil producer has struggled with underperforming refineries for decades, forcing it to rely heavily on expensive fuel imports. But the recent uptick in local production offers hope for a more self-reliant and economically stable petroleum sector.

As the government continues to push for refinery rehabilitation, invest in modular refining projects, and improve regulatory oversight, stakeholders and citizens alike remain hopeful that the country is on a steady path toward energy independence.