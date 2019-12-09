Abuja Moms: Changing the Narrative about Women

Saturday, December 7, 2019, was a day to remember in the city of Abuja as members of Abuja Moms came out in their numbers to hang out, play games, dance, eat, drink, network and generally have fun. In the spirit of the yuletide season, they also exchanged gifts.

Abuja Moms Empowerment Foundation, a non-profit organization founded on January 4, 2017, by Mrs. Happiness Ochi-Ani, brings together mothers resident in the Federal Capital Territory. It is not only a platform for Abuja mothers to share their experiences, support one another and generally work for the improvement of the lives of women and the less privileged children in Abuja but also to challenge the common assumption that women can hardly accommodate fellow

Within the short period of its existence, the Foundation has impacted heavily on the lives of several mothers in Abuja. Some of the Foundation’s charitable works to date include the provision of school bags for thousands of indigent school children, free skills acquisition programs for widows and helping such women to set up and run their own businesses, regular visits and provisions to internally displaced peoples (IDPs) in the FCT’s, supporting orphanages and provision of sanitary towels to thousands of the girl child.

Abuja Moms currently has over 35,000 members. In this video, the founder of Abuja Moms Mrs. Happiness Ochi-Ani talks of Abuja Moms and what the Foundation is all about.

Contact:

Website: www.abujamomsfoundation.org

Email: inquiries@abujamomsfoundation.org

Tel: 08084730835