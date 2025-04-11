Abia State Rolls Out Civil Servant Health Insurance with N1 Billion Initial Fund

The Abia State Government has officially launched a comprehensive health insurance programme tailored for civil servants and their dependents, backed by a N1 billion start-up fund.

The Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme initiative is a strategic move by Governor Alex Otti’s administration to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to the state’s workforce and their families.

At the launch event held in Umuahia, Governor Otti underscored the significance of the new scheme in transforming Abia’s healthcare landscape. According to him, the programme is designed to eliminate financial barriers to medical care, particularly for government employees who often face high out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

“No resident of the New Abia will be denied medical care due to a lack of funds,” the Governor said.

Shared Contributions for Sustainable Coverage

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Uche, explained that the scheme operates on a contributory basis. Civil servants will contribute 2.5% of their basic salary during the initial phase. In comparison, the government will match this with an additional 2.5%, covering 5% of the total cost of the health insurance scheme. Over time, this will scale to the standard 5% employee contribution stipulated under the state’s health financing structure.

Uche described the launch as a “historic step” towards improving health outcomes in the state. He highlighted that the N1 billion take-off fund underscores the government’s commitment to the scheme’s success. Civil servants are encouraged to register promptly to enjoy the benefits of quality healthcare, especially when many still depend on unqualified practitioners or self-medication due to costs.

Broader Health Services for Better Lives

The health insurance scheme is not limited to routine care. It also provides access to specialized services such as surgical procedures, orthopaedics, paediatrics, obstetrics, and gynaecological treatments. Governor Otti assured health facilities across urban and rural areas have been equipped to support 24/7 service delivery under the scheme.

“The goal is to drastically reduce out-of-pocket expenses, discourage self-medication, and boost confidence in public healthcare facilities,” he noted.

The governor also addressed the state’s Medical Outreach Programme, which targets Abia’s most vulnerable populations. He emphasized that the era of conducting outreach in makeshift locations such as markets, school compounds, or religious centres is over. All government-supported health initiatives will be conducted in licensed medical facilities to ensure safety and efficiency.

National Commendation and Institutional Backing

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who attended the event as Special Guest of Honour, praised the initiative as a forward-thinking solution to Nigeria’s healthcare financing challenges.

“What Governor Otti is implementing today reflects the core idea behind the national health insurance initiative I championed during my presidency. Health security is the bedrock of universal healthcare access,” Obasanjo stated.

Also speaking at the launch, Dr. Chiedozie Egwuonwu, Executive Secretary of the Abia State Health Insurance Agency, reiterated that the scheme clearly reflects the government’s vision for a healthier population. He emphasized that the programme covers routine and preventive care and emergency health services, making it comprehensive and inclusive.

Outlook for Healthcare in Abia

Abia’s bold move to strengthen its healthcare system through a contributory insurance model reflects a broader trend in Nigeria’s public sector health reforms. The proactive financing structure, anchored by a substantial N1 billion fund, is expected to significantly increase access to quality care for thousands of government workers and their families.

If fully implemented and properly monitored, this scheme has the potential to serve as a blueprint for other Nigerian states grappling with health funding challenges and limited medical infrastructure.