Abia Plans Bus Shelters, Modern Market, and 2,000-Hectare Smart City in Umuahia

The Abia State Government has undertaken urban regeneration projects to modernize Umuahia, like bus shelters, a relocated market, and a 2,000-hectare smart city.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), these initiatives were revealed by Commissioner for Information Mr. Okey Kanu on Monday following the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

The projects are intended to improve economic activity, housing, and transportation.

The government is constructing ten bus shelters along Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard to enhance public transportation. The land will be purchased, and compensation will be given for the relocation of the Isigate Market to Afara.

The 2,000-hectare “New Umuahia” smart city between Umuahia Tower and Ntigha will have business areas, residential communities, and contemporary infrastructure, establishing Umuahia as a rising smart metropolis.

More information

In addition to these efforts, Kanu reported that 28 significant road projects were in progress throughout the state, with contractors striving to fulfill deadlines. Additionally, he outlined 35 direct labour projects, such as the renovations and restorations on Aba’s Okigwe Road, Obowu Road, Tenant Road, and School Road.

Important roads like Aba-Owerri Road, George’s Street, and Eziukwu Road have been repaired as part of the government’s “Zero Pothole Initiative” to improve traffic flow.

The commissioner underlined the government’s dedication to urban order, public safety, and infrastructure development. He reaffirmed that traffic laws would be strictly enforced and threatened to prosecute drivers who were found to be breaking the law.

Kanu also addressed worries about counterfeit medications, characterizing them as a public health hazard. He reiterated the government’s determination to crack down on manufacturing and distributing fake medications and drinks, adding that security forces will be called upon to ensure adherence.

Noting that the government’s urban renewal program will make Umuahia a more structured and economically viable city, the commissioner urged citizens to support these projects.