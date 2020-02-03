Abducted seminarian found dead, three others released

One of the four abducted Seminarians of the Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, who were kidnapped on 8th January 2020, has been found dead.

Earlier, three out of Four Seminarians were released, while the remaining one was said to be at large.

However, a statement issued on Saturday, the school registrar confirmed the death of Brother Nnadi Michael, the only Seminarian in the kidnapper’s den.

A release by Bishop Hassan Kukah said “the seminarian was murdered by the bandits on a date we cannot confirm’.

“With a very heavy heart, I wish to inform you that our dear son, Michael was murdered by the bandits on a date we cannot confirm. He and the wife of a doctor were arbitrarily separated from the group and killed. The Rector identified the corpse this afternoon.

“The Lord knows best. Let’s remain strong and pray for the repose of his soul.

“I had to delay this announcement until Mama got back from the market. We have broken the news to her and I will be with her.

Please let us be calm. May God give him eternal rest”.

Also, the Rector of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, Rev Fr Joel Usman, said, “the remaining abducted Seminarian has been Found dead.”

The statement reads: “This is to inform all our friends and well-wishers that the remaining abducted Seminarian has been found dead. Thank you very much for your prayerful support. Let us keep praying for Nigeria in Great Distress. Please let us remain faithful in the Risen Lord. May the soul of our Brother Nnadi Michael and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace with the Lord. Amen”.