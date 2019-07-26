Abducted Aid Workers Cry for Help

The aid workers abducted by terrorists, have called on the government and the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to come to their rescue.

The six aid workers with Action Against Hunger, AGH, were abducted on Thursday, July 18 in Borno.

In a video clip released on Thursday by their captors, a veiled female who identified herself as Grace Taku, a nurse and who said she was the only Christian among the kidnapped, passionately pleaded with CAN to do something to release them.

She claimed that Leah Sharibu and one Alice have been killed by the insurgents because of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s inability to do something.

Recall that Leah Sharibu was among the 110 Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapped on February 19, 2018, from Yobe State by the insurgents.

Their captors failed to release her alongside others because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

Shown in the short video clip were the five men abducted alongside Grace.

She said, “My name is Grace. I work with Action Against Hunger, an NGO in Borno state. My base is Damasak.

“We went to work on Thursday, July 18, 2019, outside Damask and on our way back to Damasak, we were caught by the army of Calipha.

“We are Nigerians and we are also working for Nigerians. We have families and some of us have children. Please do something to release us.

“We don’t know where we are. At this moment, we don’t know where we are. I am the only Christian among them. I am appealing to the Christian Association of Nigeria to please assist and do something about me.

“I am also appealing to the Action Against Hunger, they should do something to make sure that we are released.”

She also pleaded that their case should should like that of two staff of the Red Cross who were executed last year.

There are reports that the abducted are being held in a militant enclave on the shores of Lake Chad.