A Clapback to Corruption

There is a reason the Supreme Court is supreme, at least as supreme as mortality can permit: it is the final station, the last roll of the dice, the last ace up the sleeves of litigants and their lawyers, the last arrow in the quiver of those whoever seek justice in Nigeria.

So, when an initial 19 states, quivered their way to the supreme court, quarrelling with the establishment laws of the EFCC, ICPC and NFIU, the quest was to cause a quake, to get the supreme court to annul the laws establishing the bodies, and free the country of their nuisance which had become especially noisome to the political establishment.

When the Supreme Court drew from its quintessential quill in judgment, on Friday,15th November, it was in evisceration rather than endorsement of the suit filed by the states. By the time the last lines of the judgment lacerated the folly of the contending states, it was clear that another wild goose chase had embarrassingly come full circle.

It is no surprise that Kogi State led the comical charge to cut down Nigeria’s crime-fighting agencies. The former governor, Yahaya Bello, is on trial for stealing billions of public funds during his eight years as governor. It is telling that the biggest impediment to his trial is the state government and the governor, his predecessor in office, whom he foisted on the state.

In Nigeria today, despite cross-class involvement, corruption remains a luxury for the rich. Those who wiggle their way into public office help themselves indiscriminately and shamelessly to public funds, using anything and everything to cover their tracks.

Nigeria’s charade of a federalism gives state governors unrivaled control of the resources of their states. Cocooned in their states and indifferent to the poverty consuming their people, many of them soon unleash their inner tyrants and brigands on the states.

They ride roughshod over the judiciary and legislature, administer local governments like their personal fiefdoms, and effectively convert state agencies into rewards for their cronies. Not content with their excesses, they also administer public funds like their personal disposable income. Over the years, the effect of this practice of rampant predation on state resources is the incurable stagnation festering in many states today.

The Federal Government usually takes the slack for Nigeria’s lack of development because the buck stops at its table, but it is for Nigerians to hold their state governors accountable for the lack of development in states. Nigerians in the states involved in this farcical rush and dash for the supreme court to defang the EFCC,ICPC and NFIU, must ask their governors what, and if, they really have any plans for them.

Corruption is the singular, biggest reason why Nigeria hasn’t reached its true potential as a country. Many of the brains behind the barnstorming corruption that has wrecked what would have one of the world’s model countries have been state governors who carefully file their teeth with the salt of state resources before biting into the national cake. It has become clear that they must be stopped.

While public office holders craftily devise new means to deepen corruption and escape checks put in place by law, younger Nigerians, on whom the lot of leadership will fall tomorrow, learn lessons and take notes, as they prepare for a future marked by the plunder of public funds.

Corruption remains a chief driver of inequality in Nigeria. Through sixty-four years of independence, and twenty-five years of democracy, it has pushed many Nigerians to the precipice of peril, while fattening an astoundingly avaricious few. It ruinous rampage across many years of Nigeria’s existence now has to be checked.

Now that the supreme court has buried the dreams of those seeking to put them out of business, the EFCC,ICPC and NFIU must cast off their ineptitude, and combat what, together with insecurity, is Nigeria’s greatest challenge.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com

