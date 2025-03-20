Israel Resumes Gaza Attacks as Ceasefire Falls, Hundreds Dead

Israel has resumed its military campaign in Gaza, abandoning a ceasefire that had been in place since January.

The renewed offensive, which began on March 18, has resulted in over 430 Palestinian deaths in just two days, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ceasefire collapsed after negotiations to extend it failed. Hamas sought a second phase of the agreement, demanding an Israeli troop withdrawal and a hostage-prisoner exchange. However, Israel rejected these terms, instead cutting off all supplies to Gaza and demanding that Hamas release the remaining hostages.

On March 18, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared:

“We have resumed combat in full force, and any ceasefire negotiations will now take place under fire.”

Following Netanyahu’s announcement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began their bombing campaign and launched new ground operations in Gaza:

On Wednesday, March 19, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 85 Palestinians. As of today, the IDF expanded its ground operations into northern Gaza, particularly in Beit Lahia and along the Netzarim Corridor, a strip dividing northern and southern Gaza.

Israeli forces warned residents to stay away from Salahuddin Road, Gaza’s main north-south route, and instead travel along the coast.

For 48 hours, Hamas did not respond to Israel’s assault. However, on March 20, its armed wing launched rockets into central Israel. Sirens were heard in Tel Aviv, and the IDF confirmed that three missiles had been fired—one was intercepted, while the other two landed in open areas.

The conflict has led to severe humanitarian consequences:

The UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) reported that five of its aid workers—teachers, doctors, and nurses—were killed. UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned that “the worst is yet to come” in Israel’s ground invasion.

Meanwhile, a group representing hostages’ families accused Israel of choosing war over negotiations, claiming the government was “giving up the hostages.”

On March 20, Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at Israel, aiming for Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv; however, the missile was intercepted before it entered Israeli airspace.

Currently, diplomatic efforts appear to be stalled, and while Hamas remains committed to a ceasefire agreement, Israel insists on continuing military action until the remaining 59 hostages are released.