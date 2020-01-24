1 dead, 3 feared infected by Lassa fever in Borno

A 24-year-old man has lost his life, following the outbreak of LASSA fever in Borno state while three others suspected to be infected with the virus are currently undergoing intensive investigation in the rapid response medical facility in the state capital.

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Salisu Kwaya-Bura, disclosed this Thursday at a press conference in Maiduguri.

He hinted that since the first case of Lassa fever was recorded through a German woman in Lassa community of Askira Uba Local Government Area of the state in 1969, where the disease got its name, that was the second outbreak to be recorded in Borno state.

He said the deceased traveled to Hawul and returned to Maiduguri, before being admitted at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital ( UMTH ), where the symptoms manifested with samples taken from him testing positive.

He said, of the three cases under investigation, one is a health worker with two other individuals, who are presently being managed in a rapid response facility created by the state against the disease.

Dr. Kwayabura said: “While it is my responsibility to inform the public about the outbreak, I call for calm, as the state has put necessary measures to halt the further outbreak”.

On the fate of the internally displaced persons ( IDPs ) living in the camps over the outbreak, the commissioner explained that the IDPs do not need to worry, as the state has already prepared for any emergency.

He announced that meetings will be going on henceforth, from 4 pm every day for an update.