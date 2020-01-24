SSANU UNIZIK takes protest over kidnap of member to Anambra Government House

In protest over the kidnap of one of its members, Engr. Emeka Chiaghana, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Nnamdi Azikiwe University chapter today protested in front of Anambra State Government House, Awka.

The protesters, who are members of SSANU UNIZIK, marched from the UNIZIK Multi-Purpose hall to the State Government House, Agu-Awka, bearing placards with various inscriptions and chanted songs and calling for action towards discovering the whereabouts of the missing person.

Engineer Chiaghana, a staff of the Management Information and Communication Technology Unit of Nnamdi Azikiwe University were said to have been kidnapped at his Nibo residence in Awka South local government area of Anambra State on the 25th October last year.

Chairperson of the association, Comrade Njideka Nwangwu said the protest was necessitated by the fact that close to three months after the kidnap of their member, nothing has been heard of him.

She said, “Up till now, we have neither seen nor heard from Engineer Chiaghana and his destination is neither known by his wife, family members nor his friends. By this peaceful protest, SSANU UNIZIK implores the government of Anambra state, security agencies, the university community, and the general public to note this ugly development. ”

Nwangwu noted that though SSANU is aware of the efforts of security agencies and Unizik management in trying to ensure the release of their member alive, the development spells negative indices for the security in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu who received the protesters, assured them that security agencies were on top of the issue.

“The state government has not gone to bed on the matter and has been conducting investigations underground to nail his abductors and reunite him with his immediate family,” he said.

According to him, “the state government has been feeding the vice Chancellor, Professor Charles Esimone with the latest information regarding Engr. Emeka Chiaghana’s kidnap and the latest update on the issue were given on 7th January 2020.”

He, therefore, urged the protesters not to despair but to be strong in their faith as the state government and other security agencies would ensure that their colleague is released from captivity.