3 Dead, 32 Hospitalized After Eating Contaminated Sea Turtle Stew in the Philippines

Three individuals lost their lives, and 32 others have been hospitalized in Barangay Linao, Maguindanao del Norte, Philippines, following a communal celebration involving sea turtle stew.

The victims, primarily from the indigenous Teduray community, fell violently ill after consuming the dish, which was later identified as containing toxic substances.

Local official Irene Dillo, speaking to the BBC, described the incident as “unfortunate,” noting that some dogs, cats, and chickens fed the same sea turtle also died. “There is so much other seafood in their village—lobsters, fish,” she added, suggesting the availability of safer alternatives.

Reports confirm the turtle was prepared as adobo, a traditional Filipino stew made with soy sauce and vinegar. Experts have linked the poisoning to chelonitoxism, a rare and life-threatening condition caused by toxins in sea turtles, likely originating from contaminated algae the animal consumed.

Local councilor Datu Mohamad Sinsuat Jr. urged authorities to enforce existing bans on hunting sea turtles. “This tragic event should serve as a reminder to uphold these laws to prevent future occurrences,” he stated.

Most of those hospitalized have since been discharged, while the deceased were buried immediately following local customs.

According to Poison Control, symptoms of chelonitoxism include vomiting, abdominal pain, mouth ulcerations, and neurological disturbances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...