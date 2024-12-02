Nollywood Actress Princess Chineke Joins the U.S. Army

In a surprising twist, Nollywood actress and former beauty queen Princess Chineke has traded her glamorous crown for a soldier’s uniform by joining the U.S. Army.

Princess, who once represented her state in the prestigious Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant, is now making headlines for a bold career shift that’s left fans and followers in awe.

According to The Nation, this move makes her the first Nollywood actress to enlist in the U.S. Army a historic milestone.

Before donning the military uniform, Princess was a household name in the entertainment industry.

She graced runways, billboards, and television screens with her modeling and acting talents.

Over the years, she delivered captivating performances in fan-favorite projects like Battleground, Forever in Me, Last Flight to Abuja, Papa Ajasco, Super Story, Tales of Eve, and Ada Mbano, among many others.

However, her recent decision to serve in the U.S. military marks a new chapter in her life one driven by gratitude and a sense of duty. Speaking about her decision, the former Miss UNIBEN shared:

“I love the prestige that comes with the American military. As a citizen of this great country that has done so much for me, I feel it’s my turn to give back. God bless America.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...