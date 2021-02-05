2nd Wave of COVID-19: Anambra Govt Re-Introduces Curfew, Announces Other Measures

Awka – Anambra State Government has announced the introduction of fresh curfew in the state, to help check the spread of Covid-19 virus.

The curfew which will last from 9pm to 6am daily, will start on Monday, 8th February, 2021 until further notice.

Announcing the new Covid-19 preventive measures, Secretary to Anambra State government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu told said Governor Willie Obiano has directed that civil servants in the state, from grade level one to twelve should work from home until further notice, with immediate effect.

Professor Chukwulobelu also announced other measures the state government is taking to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

“The state government has activated and made operational mobile courts to try Covid-19 protocal offenders, beginning from Monday, 8th February, 2021.

“Also, the state COVID-19 Task Force, including the Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Trade and Commerce have been empowered to increase their hospitals and markets surveillance, and to close immediately any hospital (private and government owned), and markets that do not comply with Covid-19 protocols in their operations.”

COVID-19 cases have soared in the state, with the coming of the second wave of the virus.

A source within the state COVID-19 management team told TNC correspondent that out of 200 samples tested on Monday, 186 turned out positive, raising concerns.

The state government had in January, blamed the increase on citizens, accusing them of lowering their guard during the Christmas and New Year festivities, by flouting the COVID protocols despite strict warnings before the yuletide.