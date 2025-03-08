2027: Tinubu’s Second Term at Risk.

The choice of Tinubu’s Muslim/Muslim Ticket in response to Northern Oligarchy Agenda in 2023 represented and clearly communicated to the Nation the practical demonstration of unfair treatment of Christians in Kaduna State under the leadership of El-Rufai.

A brazen insult to the Christian population, up scaled to a national Agenda. This inherited risk was made possible by the docility of Christian Association of Nigeria leadership and the lack of platform outside of CAN where Christians can aggregate their number to protect their common interest; faith.

The fallout between El-Rufai the transducer of Christians and Christianity in Nigeria and the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is obviously a risk, its level is of course at the mercy of how it will be managed by the Tinubu Team and how Christians in the country will widen or narrow the gap between them to the advantage of advancing our collective interest.

However, a greater risk is coming from outside the country. It is important for us to evaluate all the risks and their factors. And further interrogate Tinubu’s performance in governance as a possible panacea for the risk that the 2027 election poses to him or otherwise.

To the local risks, the first, is the human exposure to the natural law of attrition. This of course is the reality of all mortals, my prayer for the President is that God will grace him with good health to enable him witness his personal desire of ruling for 8 years! However, since we are men and not God, due consideration for health and wellness and the consequences, if all be not well with the President for any reason, we must duly and dutifully consider this to protect Nigeria from the repeat of Yar’dau/Jonathan crisis.

The demise of Mr President, (God forbid) before 2027 will leave us with a Shettima led Presidency. Though a hard nut, this is manageable because we still have the chance to boot Shettima out during the 2027 general elections. But a post 2027 Muslim Muslim Ticket will be a suicidal decision against Nigeria as a whole, given the antecedents of a pro Islamic political party that APC has proven to be beyond all reasonable doubt.

We have seen Taliban elements served as Minister under the APC administration. We have witnessed the gender intolerance of the said Minister towards a National Commissioner of the Diaspora Commissioner who got thrown out of her office!

The President is not unaware of the interest of the United States of America in Africa and Nigeria in particular. To that interest his party the APC owes the pressure and frustrations that hedged out Goodluck Jonathan in 2015!

The interest of the USA is however at the mercy of the man in the saddle. If the revelation of how terrorism was funded by the yesterday men of power in America is anything to go by. The question is what will today’s man in power not do to rid his nation’s structure of governance of the tentacles of yesterday’s men.

If USAID, a strategic agency of government is not spared and the killer of J.F. Kennedy, hidden from the public for decades by the system for whatever the reason is, a common public knowledge today, how prepared or not is President Trump to help President Tinubu to keep his baggage of alleged drug trafficking report with the CIA? Going towards 2027, will our President remain simply as he was described; “a CIA useful asset” to serve the interests of the new Sheriff? Or has he out-lived his usefulness? These are strategic realities the President must submit to his think tank to provide solutions to!

While these confrontations are being enabled by a number of local happenings in the polity, take for example the insensitive silencing of a gender in cry for justice at the chamber of the Nigerian Senate. In a country where the girl child practically has nil right and can be bundled by jihadist like a slave conquered in war, to do with them as they please, with little or no pragmatic effort on the part of our government to put this randy men at check even at the senate chamber! Like it or not, a perception is formed of the present administration’s attitude to gender equality!

Should we place on the scale the inconsistency of our judiciary system at perpetuating injustice. Serving justice at a cost as alleged in the controversial book. The withdrawal of Chief Afe Babalola’s case against Dele Farotimi may have rested the issue locally, but it has further amplified the title of Farotimi’s book; “Nigeria and its criminal justice system”, as truly the state of our judiciary!

More worrisome however is the reach out by Dr Nwankwo T. Nwaezeigwe’s led ICAC-GEN to President Trump to protect Christians in Nigeria!

I was in the forefront of the cry against the injustice meted by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the most uncharitable manner in 2023. Bad enough that he took his decision against the natural balance of power that has been our lot even under the military. To imagine that the President attended the book launch, of a military General, self styled President, and laugh at the event of a man that gave a Muslim/Muslim pairing as one of the reasons for the annulment of the June 12 by the military is an absurdity! Lovers of democracy must frown at the possibility of an annulment of the present Muslim/Muslim ticket from the military quarters, by annulling the same through the power of the ballot if APC refused to balance the ticket in 2027.

The impression that a competent Christian to fill the position of the Vice President could not be found in the whole of Northern Nigeria is obviously a misrepresentation of facts and the trampling underfoot of all men and women of the faith of Christ from that part of the country. That wrong impression must be corrected now!

Tinubu must dump his Muslim Muslim dogma for a Muslim/Christian option or all Christian in Nigeria should be mobilised to dump him in 2027!

My individual campaign against Muslim/Muslim ticket through the following articles:

and

were reasonable, sensible and sensitively presented enough to earn me calls from the intellectual community class, to which I have been graciously admitted for what they presume I can add in value towards nation building. I am grateful for the calls from the business community who in the fear of their investments in the country have come to trust our position which are often devoid of political biases. I can’t leave out calls from the political quarters, the first daughter of a leading Muslim candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar could not but agree with the need to do justice in that regard, she spoke with me through the phone of a leader of no mean influence who had served as the President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria few months to the 2023 general elections. To be introduced to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar GCON former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by Chief Dele Momodu at the residence of Pa Ayo Adebanjo on Sunday 2nd March 2025 while on a condolence visit is to tell you how mature the jungle is for our participation in the space will be, at swinging the pendulum in 2027, apologies to Chief Dele Momodu, for the use of the word ‘pendulum’. Do I need to mention the rallying point of thoughts on nation building that the Adebanjo’s residence has become at this season. As former President Goodluck Jonathan visited earlier the same day that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Myself did. I led the Apostolic Round Table’s Delegation, the visit was arranged by a bona fide Patriot of the house of Nigeria who facilitated my sitting in a meeting with the leaders of the Patriots group late 2023. Same day, MNR, a group founded by Chief Anthony Eromosele Enahoro, one of the founding fathers of our nation was led by a Ron ethnic tribe Chief, Da, Jonathan Sunday Akuns who is the Spokesperson of MNR and the Galadima Daffo. Daffo is a community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

If I was a lone wolf making a hew cry in 2023, the odds against Tinubu and the acceptance we have gained through our many platforms will by the grace of God see to it that the balance of tickets will be our reality in 2027!

This is beyond religion and should be spelt out in capital letters; A BALANCED TICKET IN 2027 or no deal should be the stand of every ambassador of peace in Nigeria!

The sensitization for a balanced ticket come 2027 has begun in earnest as a coalition group known as INTERNATIONAL COALITION AGAINST CHRISTIAN GENOCIDE IN NIGERIA (ICAC-GEN) has written a letter to American Government appealing for intervention in the ongoing onslaught against Christians majority trapped in Nigeria . In the letter signed by Dr Nwankwo T. Nwaezeigwe, released to BVI Channel 1, and sighted and read on the Whatsapp platform of ICAC-GEN to which I belong.

He stated; “It should be recalled that President Donald Trump had in 2018 in his Oval Office confronted the then visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on this matter of persecution of Nigerian Christians in the following words:

“Also, we’ve had very serious problems with Christians who have been murdered, killed in Nigeria. We‘re going to be working on that problem very, very hard, because we can’t allow that to happen.”

The pledge by President Trump to work very very hard on the persecution and killing of Christians in Nigeria was not to be, as he lost the election in November 2020. His absence took hostility against Christians in Nigeria to an unimaginable level. If President Trump was worried about the 276 Chibok school children adoption. He only needed to have waited to witness what became almost a daily occurrence in Nigeria. On 7th March 2024, a criminal gang named “bandits” for exigencies of propaganda away from the reality of Islamic terrorism appellation, that it is! The criminals invaded a secondary school in Kurija town of Southern Kaduna and Kidnapped 287 students including girls. Two days later, bandits, as the government and the media had agreed, to call Terrorists. The enemies of humanity broke into a boarding school in Gidan Bakuso village in the Sultanate State of Sokoto, among the Muslims who were born to rule and kidnapped 15 children!

In March 2024, these spiral cases of kidnapping didn’t take place under the man, Muhammadu Buhari who was strongly warned by President Trump. They did under the new APC government, led by Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Is terror an individual’s or a political party’s agenda? Happenings or occurrence through the month of March 2024 will confirm, as the spate continues.

On 18th March 2024, over 87 people were reported to have been kidnapped in Kajuru community in southern Kaduna!

The urgency of our need for rescue is better painted in the words of Nwaezeigwe; “the unsurpassed visionary concern of President Trump for the plight of Nigerian Christians that could not be fulfilled at that time because of the evil machinations of the anti-humanity system in America at that time. But today, we are delighted that God has brought him back to his rightful position as the 47th President of the United States of America, to rise to the most pressing need of the moment; the de-humanization of humanity in Nigeria”.

He went further; “It should be of interest to President Trump and the global community, that since the inception of these acts of Islamic terrorism in Nigeria which involved mass killings, kidnapping for ransom, and displacement of indigenous people from their ancestral homes, no single terrorist has been brought before the court of law for trial! And since there has been no trial, not under Buhari or Tinubu. There has also not been any conviction for terrorism against all the terrorists captured by government troops!

It is ridiculous that while these Islamic terrorists continue to rake havoc against Christians, the same Government that claims to be fighting them tells us that they are at the same time rehabilitating the captured terrorists, most of whom eventually return to their old base of terrorism. There is, therefore, no better way to describe this program of rehabilitation of murderers than an obnoxious government policy of collaboration with the same terrorists. Why should the same terrorists not be emboldened to continue their heinous crimes against the Nigeria Christian population with unbridled impunity if it has been made clear to them that capture means freedom from prosecution for their crimes?

Coupled with the unimaginable Islamic terrorism tormenting Nigerian Christians, the present Muslim President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dramatically turned Nigerian Christians into inconsequential minorities in a country they are numerically in majority against Muslims through alienation in political appointments. The rejection of a Christian Vice President from the North, the people mostly affected by this target for terror speaks to this”!

The ICAC-GEN letter of protest to President Trump is a welcome development. It is left for the Christian Association of Nigeria to see it for what it is and take its place in the movement. Will CAN humbly serve Christians in Nigeria and by extension humanity or be content with defensive tactics that have aided the trampling of our faith by the enemies of Christ and his Cross in Nigeria? The case of closure of schools in some Northern States for the Ramadan is a needless kick by CAN. That happened because we allowed erosion of the just and fair representations in Government as President or Vice President!

Everyone who is worthy to answer the name Christian should stand with the mobilisation strategy that will be unfolded in the days ahead going forward to 2027. I have come a long way with many Nigerians in the struggle to see our nation built, not without our differences, of tribes and religions but it dissolves at the greater altar of humanity. This is an opportunity to rally us together for a balance ticket, come 2027 in the interest of justice, fairness and equity. On this, there should be no compromise!

To be continued.

Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi is an Apostle and Nation Builder. He’s also President Voice of His Word Ministries and Convener Apostolic Round Table. BoT Chairman, Project Victory Call Initiative, AKA PVC Naija. He is a strategic Communicator and the C.E.O, Masterbuilder Communications.

Email:bolajiakinyemi66@gmail.com

Facebook: Bolaji Akinyemi.

X: Bolaji O Akinyemi

Instagram: bolajioakinyemi

Phone: +2348033041236