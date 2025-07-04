2027: Tinubu/Kwankwaso Ticket Not On The Table, Kwankwaso Is Presidential Material- Galadima

NNPP chieftain Buba Galadima has shut down speculation that former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso could be President Tinubu’s running mate in 2027, insisting Kwankwaso remains a strong presidential contender.

In interview with Arise News monitored by The News Chronicle on Friday, Galadima said, “The VP slot is not on the table. When we get to the bridge, we’ll cross it.”

He described Kwankwaso as the only politician Nigerians can trust to tackle the country’s leadership crisis and reaffirmed NNPP’s readiness for the next election season.

Dismissing rumours of internal party strife, Galadima blamed the media for exaggerating minor issues.

On constitutional reform, he stressed the urgent need for electoral reforms over fresh amendments.