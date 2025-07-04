Uba Sani: Changing the Scope of Governance in Northern Nigeria

Purposeful leadership has long been the missing link in Northern Nigeria’s development journey. Despite its vast human and mineral resources, the region is often seen as a drawback in the country’s quest for sustainable progress. Simply put, many perceive Northern Nigeria as a burden, a region with little to offer. This perception might have been different if the region had continued to produce visionary leaders in the mould of the Sardauna and other great northern statesmen, who not only led with purpose but also united the people across all divides.

Today, however, a new wave of leadership is beginning to challenge this narrative. Senator Uba Sani stands out among a handful of emerging leaders who are redefining what it means to govern with vision, empathy, and results. Calm, calculative, and unassuming, the former Senator representing Kaduna Central has hardly put a foot wrong since he emerged as Governor of Kaduna State. He started by putting the people first and breaking free from the human factors that so often impede growth and development. This did not come easily, but who else would take such bold steps if not Uba Sani? If he could stand up to military juntas in the past, why would he now fear diminutive men in flowing agbadas?

Governor Uba Sani’s leadership style gives life to John C. Maxwell’s saying that “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” Since assuming office, he has wasted no time translating his vision into action, and he is doing so without media frenzy or fanfare. Unlike his predecessor, who employed the tactic of divide and rule, Governor Uba Sani has been able to harmonise both the northern and southern parts of Kaduna State.

Before he came on board, Kaduna was a hotbed for bandits and terrorists, a place where, to borrow the words of Thomas Hobbes, life was “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.” But through dialogue and a non-kinetic approach, he has helped restore a measure of peace, especially in troubled axes like Birnin Gwari. While pockets of attacks still occur, the frequency has reduced significantly, showing that security is not only about force but also about trust and community engagement.

In terms of infrastructure, Governor Uba Sani has made meaningful strides despite inheriting a huge debt running into hundreds of millions of dollars. Roads like the Kachia-Kafanchan link and rural feeder roads in Giwa and Soba have been rehabilitated, reconnecting communities and boosting local economies in ways that touch people’s daily lives.

When the time came to organise the North West Stakeholders Forum, many doubted it could hold without descending into chaos, especially considering how the North East Stakeholders Forum had gone. But Governor Uba Sani proved the doubters wrong by spearheading one of the most seamless and productive forums in recent times. His success mirrors the Igbo proverb that “When an elder is in the house, the she-goat does not suffer parturition on its tether.” Though Governor Uba Sani is still young, he has succeeded where some elders have failed.

When predictions of chaos at the North West Stakeholders Forum did not come to pass, critics shifted their doubts to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to commission landmark projects like the rebuilt Sabon Gari Market. They said the President could not visit Kaduna without crisis, especially considering this is the state where his strongest and bitterest critic governed for eight years. Yet again, Uba Sani silenced them. Talk of a leader who knows his onions.

In the area of appointments, Governor Uba Sani has shown that he understands the time-tested Nigerian cliché that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow. His cabinet includes young, qualified professionals alongside experienced hands, with clear attention to gender balance.

In all this, one thing stands out: Governor Uba Sani’s quiet revolution in Kaduna is not just transforming a state, it is rewriting the story of Northern Nigeria. By proving that with vision, courage, and sincerity, purposeful governance is indeed possible, he reminds us that the North still has leaders who know the way, go the way, and show the way.

It is now up to the people to demand and support such leadership elsewhere, for only then can the North truly rediscover the greatness it once gave Nigeria and Africa.