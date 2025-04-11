2027: SDP Gears Up to Offer a Credible Alternative for National Transformation – NWC

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has declared that it is undergoing strategic repositioning to emerge as a formidable alternative force for positive change in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja following the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, said the SDP—under the leadership of National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam—is resolute in its mission to provide Nigerians with a reliable and forward-thinking political platform.

Aiyenigba emphasized the party’s renewed focus on leading the charge for social equity, enhanced quality of life, national unity, and sustainable advancement.

He stated, “The SDP remains open to all patriotic Nigerians and young leaders who are passionate about driving genuine progress and shaping the future of the country.”

He further disclosed that the NWC has mapped out strategies to reinforce the party’s presence both locally and among Nigerians in the diaspora, positioning it for a strong showing in the 2027 polls.

Highlighting the party’s inclusiveness, Aiyenigba noted that the SDP is welcoming new members without preconditions. He revealed that the membership registration process has been simplified at the state level and is being managed by the existing leadership structures headed by State Chairmen.

He said the party is also set to roll out an upgraded registration framework that integrates digital tools for harmonisation and validation, aimed at streamlining its membership database nationwide.

Aiyenigba added that efforts are ongoing to enhance internal party administration and ensure smooth integration of existing and incoming members across all levels.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and to rally behind the SDP as a symbol of renewed hope and a credible path towards addressing the socio-economic difficulties facing the nation.