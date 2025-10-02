spot_img
October 2, 2025 - 4:16 PM

NACTAL Applauds NAPTIP’s Bold Rescue of Trafficked Victims

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

NAPTIP

The Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) Nigeria has praised the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for its professionalism in rescuing 24 victims of human trafficking.

In a statement signed by NACTAL’s National President, Mr. Abdulganiyu Abubakar, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Sokoto, the group commended the agency’s recent operation in Abuja.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Abubakar said ”The successful rescue of twenty-four victims of human trafficking and the arrest of five suspected trafficking agents in Abuja is a commendable effort. NACTAL wishes to seize this opportunity to applaud and commend NAPTIP’s professionalism and effectiveness in the operation that secured the freedom of 24 victims and the arrest of 5 suspected traffickers”.

He stressed that human trafficking remains a gross violation of human rights, pointing out that abuse and exploitation not only degrade victims but also amount to serious crimes against humanity.

While applauding NAPTIP’s latest success, Abubakar called for expedited prosecution of offenders, urging that swift legal action be taken in the case of Bashariya, who was allegedly trafficked, abused, and exploited in Sokoto State, among other pending cases.

”NACTAL pledges ongoing collaboration and support to NAPTIP in interventions and responses aimed at preventing trafficking and protecting victims. NACTAL reaffirms its commitment to continue working with government agencies, civil society organizations, regional partners and international stakeholders to stem the human trafficking and strengthen prevention, protection and prosecution mechanisms,” the National President added.

He further noted that NACTAL serves as Nigeria’s representative in the West African Coalition Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling.

Merit Ugolo
