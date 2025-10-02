spot_img
Return to True Federalism Now -INC to FG

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

INC to FG:

As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) has renewed its call for a genuine national dialogue to tackle long-standing questions of resource control, true federalism, and the rights of minority nationalities.

Prof. Benjamin Okaba, Global President of the INC, made the appeal in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja to commemorate the anniversary.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Okaba said, “This is the time for a sincere national dialogue on fundamental issues of resource control, true federalism, and the rights of nationalities. For the Ijaw nation, the Nigerian project has been a story of broken promises and brazen injustice”.

He lamented that while the Ijaw people’s land and waters have provided oil and gas to sustain the nation’s economy for decades, the communities at the heart of production have been left with “nothing but extreme poverty and environmental devastation.”

Okaba insisted that the Ijaw position is not merely about grievances but is rooted in “historical fact and legal rights.” He maintained that Nigeria must return to the practice of true federalism—the foundation upon which the country was built.

Citing laws like the Land Use Decree and the Petroleum Industry Act, he argued that they fall short of delivering real reforms, pointing out that oil spills and gas flaring continue to destroy the Ijaw environment and livelihoods.

“So on this 65th anniversary, we reiterate our commitment to the Global Awakening of the Ijaw struggle. Our demand is for the right to manage our resources, protect our environment, and determine our political destinies. Let it be clear, our quest is for justice,” he stressed.

May Nigeria Not Happen to Us!
2027: I am Willing to Step Aside for a Younger Candidate- Atiku
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
