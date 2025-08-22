spot_img
2027 Election Now Our Focus -APC

Politics
— By: Merit Ugolo

2027 Election Now Our Focus - APC 
APC Flag

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded political actors and institutions in the state for their roles in ensuring a smooth and peaceful bye-election for the Kaura Namoda South Constituency seat in the State House of Assembly.

This commendation was contained in a statement released on Friday in Gusau by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday declared the APC flagbearer, Kamilu Sa’idu, as the winner of the election.

According to the Returning Officer, Prof. Lawal Sa’adu, the APC candidate polled 8,182 votes to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 5,544 votes.

In its statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the APC leadership expressed gratitude to all parties that contributed to the credible conduct of the polls.

“We appreciate the federal government’s resilient security agencies for providing adequate security to protect the lives and properties of the electorate.

“The state APC chapter wishes to commend and congratulate the people of Kaura Namoda South, in particular, and members of the party in the state, over the party’s victory in the just concluded bye-election.

“The party’s victory in the election has demonstrated true commitment and belief of APC supporters in the state,” the statement added.

The party further maintained: “The APC remains the party to beat in the state.”

Reassuring the people of its commitment, the statement noted that the interests of the electorate would continue to take priority for the development of the state.

“We want to particularly thank the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and Sen. Abdulaziz Yari for their continued support and promoting unity, peace and stability in the party.

“The party leadership also appreciates its supporters, especially the youth and women groups, for being law-abiding during the election,” it stated.

The APC leadership urged stakeholders to sustain the spirit of unity and cooperation as the party looks ahead to the 2027 general elections.

Kukah Centre Engages Stakeholders to Drive Voter Turnout, Peaceful Anambra 2025 Guber
Nigeria's Foreign Exchange Market Sees Boost as Corporations Drive Inflows
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo

