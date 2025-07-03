2027: ADC Could Win States, But Presidency a Tough One– Jide Ojo

Public Affairs Analyst Jide Ojo has cautioned President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC against dismissing the growing momentum of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In an interview with The News Chronicle on Wednesday, Ojo criticized political heavyweights including former Osun state governor Rauf Aregbesola, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi for “hijacking” the ADC without following due process.

He described the move as a way of seizing control of a political party, singling out Aregbesola for declaring himself the party’s new National Publicity Secretary despite the presence of an existing National Working Committee.

“That is called hijack,” Ojo said. “You don’t just wake up and assume a national position in an existing party.”

On whether the ADC poses a real threat to Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, Ojo said while clinching the presidency may be unlikely, the party shouldn’t be written off.

“APC should write the ADC off at their own peril. The party could win a few states in 2027, even if the presidency remains a tough one.”