2026WAFCON: Super Falcons Fly High with 2-0 Win Over Benin

Nigeria’s Super Falcons kicked off their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifying campaign in style, defeating the Republic of Benin 2-0 in the first-leg clash on Friday.

Goals from Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo sealed a comfortable win for the nine-time African champions at the Stade de Kégué in Lome, Togo.

The Falcons dominated the encounter from start to finish, showcasing their intent to defend their continental crown.

Benin, who hosted the tie on neutral ground due to CAF’s disapproval of their home stadiums, struggled to keep up with the Nigerians’ pace and precision.