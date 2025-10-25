spot_img
October 25, 2025 - 4:30 AM

I’m Not Married!— Niniola Dismisses Secret Wedding Rumours

CelebsEntertainment
— By: Pius Kadon

Nigerian Afro-house star Niniola Apata has shut down swirling rumours claiming she secretly got married.

 

Speculations had suggested that the Maradona crooner went off the radar because she tied the knot privately. But in a recent interview with Yanga FM Lagos, the 38-year-old singer made it clear there’s no truth to the claims.

 

“I don’t care whatever anyone says about my personal life. I’m not a 12-year-old. I’m old enough to say whatever I want with my full chest. I’m not married,” Niniola declared.

 

 

 

Speaking on a possible collaboration with her sister, Teni, the Designer hitmaker said it would happen only when the timing and circumstances are right.

 

According to her, music remains a business and in business, there’s no family sentiment.

