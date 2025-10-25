The Generals Are Gone, But Is The System Changed

When a nation changes its generals, it often wants to signal a new beginning. But Nigeria has seen this movie before — and the script hasn’t changed much.

This week, President Bola Tinubu announced the immediate removal of General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, along with other service chiefs — a sweeping shake-up that jolted the military hierarchy. It’s the biggest since June 2023 when he first appointed them. The move comes amid rising insecurity, from relentless kidnappings in the North-West to renewed militancy in the Niger Delta, and banditry creeping dangerously close to Abuja.

Facts don’t lie: according to SBM Intelligence, over 5,000 Nigerians have been killed in violent attacks between January and September 2025. Billions are still spent annually on defence, yet most citizens feel more vulnerable than ever. The armed forces are fighting too many battles — and winning too few.

But here’s the question no one wants to ask: Is replacing faces the same as reforming systems?

Let me take you to Zamfara, where a farmer I met in 2023 told me, “We no longer plant in the open — we farm in fear.” That same region still bleeds today. Different commanders have come and gone, yet the villages remain graves of broken promises.

In the military, a general’s insignia may change overnight, but the logistics, morale, and intelligence failures that cripple troops in the field remain buried under politics and patronage. We don’t just have an insecurity problem — we have a leadership accountability problem dressed in camouflage.

Every new set of service chiefs arrives with fanfare, pledging to “crush insurgency” and “restore peace.” Yet the results fade faster than the headlines. The real danger is not that we keep changing generals — it’s that we never change the playbook.

Nigeria doesn’t need another reshuffle. It needs a rethink — of military funding, of intelligence sharing, of local security integration, and of political sincerity. Because security is not a ceremony; it’s a system. And when a system is corrupt or inefficient, even the most gallant soldiers become casualties of bureaucracy.

So yes, the generals are gone. But the truth remains: until Nigeria learns to fight the causes of insecurity — not just the actors in uniform — every shake-up will only shake the surface.

The theatre of war may change its actors.

But the tragedy continues — because the script is still the same.

Linus Anagboso.

‎Digital Solutions Consultant,

‎Columnist & Community Advocacy.

‎#D-BIGPEN.

