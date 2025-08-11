18 Injured as APC Supporters’ Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd in Jigawa

At least 18 people were injured on Sunday when a commercial vehicle carrying supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rammed into a crowd in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident happened in Yakasawa village, about two kilometres from Ringim town, where residents had gathered along the roadside to welcome Governor Umar Namadi for the 15th edition of the Citizens and Government Engagement Programme. The programme, organised by the state government, aims to bring governance closer to the people.

Eyewitnesses said the Volkswagen Golf, with registration number FKJ 102 JB, lost control and veered off the road before ploughing into the crowd.

“The driver couldn’t control the vehicle, and it suddenly went off the road and hit people standing by the roadside,” according to an eyewitness.

According to witnesses, there was no time to identify the victims at the scene. Priority was given to rushing them to the hospital for treatment.

Residents helped evacuate the injured before a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) vehicle arrived to take them to Ringim General Hospital.

Saminu Shehu, another eyewitness, confirmed that the victims were immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani, said preliminary investigations revealed that the speeding driver tried to avoid a pothole before losing control.

“The crash affected 18 people in total. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but the victims sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

Tijjani praised the swift response of both NSCDC personnel and the FRSC, which ensured timely treatment for the victims. He urged motorists to drive carefully, especially on roads with potholes, to prevent similar accidents.

The News Chronicle has learned that this accident occurred less than four months after a similar crash during the fourth edition of the programme in Birniwa LGA, which claimed the life of a former councillor.