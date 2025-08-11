Menu
Search
Subscribe

18 Injured as APC Supporters’ Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd in Jigawa

News
By: Hassan Haruna

Date:

18 Injured as APC Supporters’ Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd in Jigawa

At least 18 people were injured on Sunday when a commercial vehicle carrying supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rammed into a crowd in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident happened in Yakasawa village, about two kilometres from Ringim town, where residents had gathered along the roadside to welcome Governor Umar Namadi for the 15th edition of the Citizens and Government Engagement Programme. The programme, organised by the state government, aims to bring governance closer to the people.

Eyewitnesses said the Volkswagen Golf, with registration number FKJ 102 JB, lost control and veered off the road before ploughing into the crowd.

“The driver couldn’t control the vehicle, and it suddenly went off the road and hit people standing by the roadside,” according to an eyewitness.

According to witnesses, there was no time to identify the victims at the scene. Priority was given to rushing them to the hospital for treatment.

Residents helped evacuate the injured before a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) vehicle arrived to take them to Ringim General Hospital.

Saminu Shehu, another eyewitness, confirmed that the victims were immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani, said preliminary investigations revealed that the speeding driver tried to avoid a pothole before losing control.

“The crash affected 18 people in total. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but the victims sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

Tijjani praised the swift response of both NSCDC personnel and the FRSC, which ensured timely treatment for the victims. He urged motorists to drive carefully, especially on roads with potholes, to prevent similar accidents.

The News Chronicle has learned that this accident occurred less than four months after a similar crash during the fourth edition of the programme in Birniwa LGA, which claimed the life of a former councillor.

Previous article
Abuja Airport Drama: The Clash Of Ego And Impunity
Next article
Four Years Is Enough for Any Serious President, Governor
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Latest News

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Tax Authority Unveils Digital Invoicing Platform for Big Businesses

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Targeted to make tax compliance easier for Nigeria's largest...

T. Y. Danjuma, Napoleon Bonaparte, and the Science of Command

Sani Danaudi Mohammed Sani Danaudi Mohammed -
Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, a renowned Nigerian politician and retired...

Record Cash Flow Growth in Nigerian Blue-Chip Firms Indicates Corporate Resilience

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Many of Nigeria's premier businesses are demonstrating a remarkable...

The Man Who Stayed Silent: Amaechi and the Theft of Rivers’ Mandate

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
In Rivers State’s 2023 presidential election, the official numbers...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Nigeria’s Tax Authority Unveils Digital Invoicing Platform for Big Businesses

Business 0
Targeted to make tax compliance easier for Nigeria's largest...

T. Y. Danjuma, Napoleon Bonaparte, and the Science of Command

Opinions 0
Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, a renowned Nigerian politician and retired...

Record Cash Flow Growth in Nigerian Blue-Chip Firms Indicates Corporate Resilience

Business 0
Many of Nigeria's premier businesses are demonstrating a remarkable...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.