15 beautiful quotes on love and relationships by famous authors to get you through life

Relationships are a mixed bag. There is so much to figure out and so much to learn as we progress towards it. The ups and downs, the complications, the said and the unsaid, the emotional upheavals, the mind games, the special moments, the conflicting matters, there is no end to the fire and ice element to a relationship. Many illustrious writers have celebrated the art and heart of relationships and those words revisit us as situations time and again; to fall in love, to be with someone, to live ad grow old together and to witness together the unpredictable magic of life.

Here are the 15 most beautiful quotes by famous authors on love and relationship



– In love there are two things—bodies and words. ~ Joyce Carol Oates

– It doesn’t matter who you are or what you look like, so long as somebody loves you. ~ Roald Dahl

-Love loves to love love.” ~ James Joyce

– We love the things we love for what they are. ~ Robert Frost

– If it is right, it happens—the main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away. ~ John Steinbeck

– You don’t love because: you love despite; not for the virtues, but despite the faults. ~ William Faulkner

– Love consists of this: two solitudes that meet, protect and greet each other. ~ Rainer Maria Rilke

– I have learned not to worry about love; but to honour its coming with all my heart. ~ Alice Walker

– Love is the emblem of eternity; it confounds all notion of time; effaces all memory of a beginning, all fear of an end. ~ Madame De Stael

-There is no remedy for love but to love more. ~ Henry David Thoreau

– Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star. ~ E.E. Cummings

– Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up.” ~ James Baldwin

– We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone. ~ Orson Welles

– To get the full value of a joy you must have somebody to divide it with. ~ Mark Twain

– Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it. ~ Nicholas Sparks