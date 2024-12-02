113 Foreign Nationals Arraigned for Cybercrime and Immigration Offenses

The Nigeria Police Force has brought 113 foreign nationals before the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of cybercrime, including computer-related fraud, marketing scams, money laundering, and unauthorized data access.

The suspects were arrested on November 3, 2024, in Jahi, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, during a joint operation by the National Cybercrime Centre and Zone 7 Command.

Police recovered a variety of sophisticated digital devices believed to have been used in the suspects’ alleged cyber activities.

Items seized included laptops, smartphones, tablets, routers, a central processing unit, high-capacity servers, drones, multiple SIM cards, gaming devices, international passports, and other travel documents.

“These recovered assets are suspected to have been used for unauthorized data breaches, marketing scams, and other cybercrimes,” said Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement shared on Monday.

“The scale and sophistication of the operation highlight the growing global threat posed by cross-border cybercrime syndicates.”

In addition to cybercrime charges, the suspects are accused of immigration offenses and involvement in human trafficking networks.

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has pledged to collaborate with international law enforcement agencies and embassies to address these transnational crimes effectively.

