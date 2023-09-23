Harry Kane hit three in Bayern’s victory over Bochum

Former Tottenham Captain Harry Kane was on fire for his club Bayern during their 7-0 colossal win over Bochum at the Allianz Arena this afternoon.

Kane scored a hat trick and assisted twice – having hands in 5 goals in 7 scored. The former Tottenham man scored a goal in the first half, which came 9 minutes prior to Choupo-Moting’s early goal. Leroy Sané and De Ligt also had their names on the scoresheet for Bayern during the first half.

Kane completed his hat trick in the second half, scoring from the spot kick and the 88 minute. 18-year-old Mathys Tel was also on target for the Bundesliga Champions. Kane, who also had a brace of assists, has now scored 7 goals and 3 assists in his 5 appearances for Bayern in the German Bundesliga this season.

Bayern have now ascended to the top of the table with 12 points following the victory while Bochum who are yet to pick a win this season drops to 14 place with three points accumulated from three draws.

