October 1, 2025 - 11:17 AM

Zulum Urges Journalists to Fight Fake News, Protect National Security

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Governor Zulum Urges Journalists to Fight Fake News, Protect National Security
Governor Zulum
Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has urged journalists to play a leading role in stopping the spread of fake news and disinformation, warning that false information threatens peace and national security.
Zulum gave the advice on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Triennial Delegates’ Conference in Maiduguri. He was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya.
He said the rise of social media has created space for biased and harmful content that can undermine security and development.
“It is important for the NUJ to take the lead in addressing fake news, information manipulation, and harmful online content,” Zulum said.
The governor praised journalists in Borno for their fair reporting and encouraged them to support the state’s recovery programmes, which focus on peace, security, resilience, sustainable development, and human capital growth.
While assuring that his administration remains committed to press freedom, Zulum cautioned against spreading false information that could derail ongoing recovery efforts
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
