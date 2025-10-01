spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 1, 2025 - 11:18 AM

Troops Arrest Fake Policemen with Over 1,100 Blocks of Cannabis in Taraba

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Troops Arrest Fake Policemen with Over 1,100 Blocks of Cannabis in Taraba
Fake policemen
Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, working with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have made another major breakthrough in the ongoing Operation Lafiya Nakowa across Taraba State.
Based on reliable intelligence, soldiers and NDLEA officers intercepted two men disguised as policemen at Takum Junction in Wukari Local Government Area. The suspects were driving two Toyota Hilux vans packed with substances suspected to be cannabis.
Checks confirmed that neither suspect is a serving police officer. The vehicles, which had been loaded with cannabis in Akure, Ondo State, were on their way to Adamawa before they were stopped.
One of the suspects, 71-year-old Monday George, is a dismissed Assistant Superintendent of Police, while the other was identified as 41-year-old Ezeugo Destiny Uche. The occupants of the second vehicle escaped when they saw the troops.
In total, 1,134 blocks of cannabis were recovered. Both the suspects and the seized drugs have been handed over to the NDLEA office in Wukari for further investigation and possible prosecution.
The Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, praised the soldiers and NDLEA operatives for their teamwork and commitment.
He assured that the Brigade will continue to make Taraba unsafe for criminals and drug traffickers, while urging the public to keep sharing timely and credible information with security agencies.
Previous article
How Nigeria Got Lost in Tokyo and 65 Years of Snail-speed
Next article
Zulum Urges Journalists to Fight Fake News, Protect National Security
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Nigeria at 65: Between Memory and Destiny

Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese -
On the first of October 1960 a young nation...

Nigeria Committed to Civic Reorientation for National Development -NOA DG, Issa-Onilu

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA),...

Nigeria’s Growing Population Could Lead to Crisis -Obasanjo Warns

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that if Nigeria...

Nigeria @65: President Tinubu’s Address to Nigerians

Cecilia Attah Cecilia Attah -
Fellow Nigerians, Today marks the 65th anniversary of our...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Nigeria at 65: Between Memory and Destiny

Opinions 0
On the first of October 1960 a young nation...

Nigeria Committed to Civic Reorientation for National Development -NOA DG, Issa-Onilu

News 0
The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA),...

Nigeria’s Growing Population Could Lead to Crisis -Obasanjo Warns

News 0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that if Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x