Troops Arrest Fake Policemen with Over 1,100 Blocks of Cannabis in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, working with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have made another major breakthrough in the ongoing Operation Lafiya Nakowa across Taraba State.

Based on reliable intelligence, soldiers and NDLEA officers intercepted two men disguised as policemen at Takum Junction in Wukari Local Government Area. The suspects were driving two Toyota Hilux vans packed with substances suspected to be cannabis.

Checks confirmed that neither suspect is a serving police officer. The vehicles, which had been loaded with cannabis in Akure, Ondo State, were on their way to Adamawa before they were stopped.

One of the suspects, 71-year-old Monday George, is a dismissed Assistant Superintendent of Police, while the other was identified as 41-year-old Ezeugo Destiny Uche. The occupants of the second vehicle escaped when they saw the troops.

In total, 1,134 blocks of cannabis were recovered. Both the suspects and the seized drugs have been handed over to the NDLEA office in Wukari for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, praised the soldiers and NDLEA operatives for their teamwork and commitment.

He assured that the Brigade will continue to make Taraba unsafe for criminals and drug traffickers, while urging the public to keep sharing timely and credible information with security agencies.