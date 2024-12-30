Yuletide: Anambra FRSC Seeks Traditional Rulers’ Collaboration to Maintain Safety on Roads

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State, Corps Commander Joyce Alexander, over the weekend, visited Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, to seek the collaboration of the traditional ruler in addressing safety concerns on the road.

Speaking during the visit, Commander Alexander expressed her gratitude to the Igwe for his ongoing support of FRSC Anambra State.

She emphasized the mission of the FRSC, which is to reduce road traffic crashes and create a safe motoring environment.

Commander Alexander noted that achieving the FRSC’s goal requires collaboration with various stakeholders, and to facilitate this collaboration, the FRSC engages in public enlightenment through various mediums and works closely with communities via their traditional rulers.

She spoke of the theme for the 2024 Ember Months Safety Campaign which is ‘Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers than Drivers,’ urging the monarch to advocate for road safety within his community.

“We chose this theme because we have realized that crashes kill more passengers than drivers.

“So, when you, as a passenger, notice that the driver is engaging in dangerous driving, the onus is on you to speak up and even insist that the driver stops so that you can alight.

“Do not say that you have paid for the vehicle and as such, you do not want to lose your money.

“It is better to stay alive and lose your money than to be dead while trying to get every money you paid.

“So we need the traditional rulers to assist us in spreading this safety message across the communities.

“There are no demons on the roads during Christmas periods. It is just heightened traffic and people’s carelessness that causes road traffic crashes.

“The only way out is to obey all traffic rules and be patient while using the roads,” she said.

In his response, Igwe Achebe welcomed the Sector Commander on behalf of the Onitsha community and acknowledged her as the 15th Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State.

He shared his experiences with the FRSC and called for greater public education aimed at drivers, particularly targeting transport owners (fleet operators), to ensure they are held accountable for any unprofessional conduct on the road.

The Igwe assured the Sector Commander of his support for FRSC Anambra and informed her of the meetings of traditional leaders to provide opportunities for her to address them.

He further prayed for the Sector Commander, for an impactful and positive tenure that would benefit the people of Anambra.

