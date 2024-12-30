Anambra Govt Goes After Traditionalists Linked to ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, Criminal Activities

The Anambra State Government says it is taking a strong stance against native doctors who have been fingered for involvement in criminal activities.

The State Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor who disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, said the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, is targeting those who prepare charms for kidnappers and armed robbers, not all native doctors.

Recall that the state government said earlier this month that native doctors, herbalists, and traditional priestesses in the state will commence registration of their practice by 2025.

This it said, was to regulate their practice and ensure that it does not give impetus the spate of crime in the state.

According to Mefor, the operation of some of the traditional practitioners have led to a rise in evil rituals like Ego Mbute, Oke-Ite, and Yahoo Plus, which are alien to the Igbo culture of integrity and morality.

“The governor’s move aims to root out these diabolical practices that have nothing to do with genuine traditional medicine or native doctors who serve God and humanity,” Mefor said

Mefor emphasized that traditional medicine has a rich cultural heritage, and those genuinely practising the trade have nothing to fear from the governor’s declaration.

The Commissioner said; “The Anambra State Government plans to document all native doctors practicing in the state to tackle insecurity, sanitize the practice, and preserve the state.

“The governor is calling on Ndi Anambra to work together with the government to promote a culture of respect for human life, integrity, morality, and hard work.

“The government encourages citizens to report any suspicious activities, as security is everybody’s business,” he said.

