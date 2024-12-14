Yul Edochie Claims Many Pastors Are Truly Native Doctors

Controversial Nollywood actor and self-proclaimed cleric, Yul Edochie, has once again stirred the waters with his latest statement.

According to the actor, a significant number of Nigerian pastors are actually meant to be native doctors but have abandoned their true calling.

In a bold claim, Yul suggested that the decision to deviate from this path stems from the influence of Western culture and the negative portrayal of native doctors in Nollywood movies.

He argued that these factors have led many to associate native doctors with evil, forcing individuals to turn to Christianity instead of embracing their original calling.

Yul didn’t mince words as he urged Nigerian clerics to reconsider their roles, suggesting that they might find true fulfillment by embracing their destinies as native doctors.

On his Instagram page, the actor wrote:

“Many pastors today actually have the calling to be native doctors, but they are refusing to answer the call because oyibo (Western) people brainwashed us into believing it is evil. Nollywood has also played a part in making native doctors look evil.

“Being a native doctor is a divine call from God Almighty. It means you have been chosen to help humanity. A true native doctor fights evil unless they choose to become evil themselves just as a pastor can also choose to be evil.”

Edochie emphasized that responding to one’s true calling is key to living a fulfilling life, adding, “Go and answer your call. You may never find fulfillment in your life if you don’t.”

The actor’s post has sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning his assertions while others agree that traditional practices have often been unfairly demonized.

Is this just another controversial comment to get people talking?