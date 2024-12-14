Tacha finally Removes Davido’s Tattoo

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha, has taken a bold step by removing the tattoo of Nigerian music icon Davido from her chest.

The decision follows a fallout between the two public figures that caught the attention of their fans and social media users alike.

The disagreement started in October 2023 when Tacha called out Davido for liking a tweet that threw shade at her fellow reality star, Phyna. In response, Davido added fuel to the fire by liking another tweet that subtly mocked Tacha. And the beef escalated more than it should

Amid the online drama, Tacha declared her intention to remove the tattoo of Davido’s facea tattoo she had proudly gotten before her rise to fame in 2019, ahead of her participation in the Big Brother Naija house.

Fast forward to now, and Tacha has followed through on her vow. In a trending video shared on her Instagram page, the reality star who recently relocated to the UK documented the process of removing the tattoo. The clip showed her undergoing the procedure, marking the end of what some fans called “a sentimental chapter.”

