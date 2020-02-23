Your coffee maker isn’t just for coffee

Is your coffee maker languishing on your kitchen slab and you find it yet another useless kitchen gadget that you bought in a moment of sudden mindlessness. Don’t blame yourself for wasting those precious pennies as you can actually put it to a number of other uses. Try them out.

Poached Pepper Chicken

In the coffee jug add 2 chicken breasts, 2 tsp butter, 1 tsp black pepper, 2 tsp cream, 1 tsp cashewnut paste, chopped veggies of your choice, 1 tsp oregano, ch 1 tsp tomato ketchup, water-enough to cover the breasts and salt to taste. Cook for 15 minutes or till done.

Oatmeal

Pour the contents of your oatmeal pack in the coffee maker jug. Add milk/water as per packet instructions and cook for 4 minutes approx.

Chocolate Fondue

Heat one and a half cup cream, till it begins to sizzle. Add one cup chocolate chips and cook for 10 minutes. Your fondue is ready.

Boiled Eggs

Put the eggs in your coffee maker pot. Add enough water to cover the eggs. Boil for 10-12 minutes.

Instant Noodles

In the coffee maker pot, add noodles, masala and two cups water. Cook for 7-10 minutes or till done.

Rice

Put half cup instant rice in the pot. Add water as per packet instructions. Cook till the rice is done.

Spiced Tea

Add water, milk, cinnamon, black cardamom, sugar and tea leaves. Bring it to boil. Strain.

Boiled Potatoes

Add potatoes in the pot and enough water to cover them. Cook till the potatoes are completely done.