You Lied!— Groups Tackle Enugu Govt Over Alleged ₦50,000 Petition Review Fee

Two civil society groups, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) and the Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network (CRRAN), have responded to the Enugu State Government’s denial of reports that the Ministry of Justice demanded a ₦50,000 ‘review fee’ before accepting a petition for case review.

The groups had in their initial letter to Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, dated October 7, 2025, highlighted the alleged wrongful arrest, detention, and arraignment of one Mr. Godwin Odey, who was charged with murder and unlawful possession of Indian hemp.

They alleged that the Office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice reportedly refused to accept a petition seeking a review of Odey’s case until a ₦50,000 fee was paid.

A spokesperson of the Enugu state government had last week, described the allegation that the Ministry demanded the said sum before accepting a petition for case review as based on hearsay.

But, in a joint statement on Monday, the organisations acknowledged the government’s clarification, but maintained that their report was based on verifiable facts and direct confirmation from an official of the Ministry of Justice.

The joint statement was signed by Okechukwu Nwanguma, Executive Director of RULAAC, and Barr. Olu Omotayo, President of CRRAN.

“Our statements were based on documented evidence and direct confirmation from a responsible official of the Ministry,” the statement said.

The groups cited a written notice from Autostar Courier Services Ltd., which attempted to deliver the petition, as evidence that the ministry had insisted on payment because “the case has to do with murder.”

RULAAC and CRRAN said the claim was further verified when Barrister Olu Omotayo, President of CRRAN, personally called a ministry official who allegedly confirmed that such fees were required for case reviews.

“It was only after this confirmation that we issued our joint letter to the Governor and the accompanying press statement,” the organisations explained.

The groups, however, welcomed the state government’s denial that any “review fee” policy exists, describing it as a positive clarification that should guide the ministry’s future actions.

“If indeed this is the policy and we take the clarification in good faith, then it follows that the refusal to accept our petition on the cited ground was improper and should not have occurred,” they said.

Reaffirming that their intention was not to malign the government or the Attorney-General, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, SAN, the groups said their intervention was motivated purely by public interest and accountability.

“Our communication was not intended as a smear campaign or an attack on the Honourable Attorney-General or the Enugu State Government.

“Our duty is to document, report, and seek redress where evidence suggests possible misconduct or denial of justice,” the statement clarified.

Moving forward, the groups said they would resubmit their petition through official channels and monitor the case of Mr. Odey to ensure justice is served.

“We trust that the Enugu State Government will treat this case with the urgency, transparency, and fairness it deserves,” they added.

The statement concluded by commending Governor Peter Mbah for his administration’s public commitment to justice-sector reform and urged that this be “reflected in practice and conduct at all levels of the justice system.”