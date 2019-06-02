A tran-international group aimed at working for the self determination of Yoruba peoples all over the world has been launched.

The new movement, Oodua World Congress, (OWC) will represent and defend the interests of Yoruba in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi, Ondo, Akoko and Itsekiri people all over the world.

The group said it will mobilise local and international community for the realization of Yoruba self determination using peaceful and non-violent means.

OWC draws membership from Nigeria and the six continents of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Australia and the Pacific. The group plans a trans-national summit before the end of the year.

In a release signed by Ayobami Akinreti and Mustapha Idris Olukotun on behalf of the OWC Public Information Bureau (PIB), the body said it would work for the self determination of Yoruba people using local and international instruments to actualize its goal.

They said Yoruba people do not hate any nationality or tribe, but rather was propelled by the motive to do things and run the affairs of her own government based on the over 2000 year old values and civilisations of its people.

The group said the campaign for Yoruba self-determination has become inevitable “in the face of the horrific sufferings and deprivations of our people” adding that the problem has been compounded by the invasion of Yoruba territories by armed Fulani men who appear determined to impose siege and war on Yoruba people. The OWC said the group is open to all children of Oduduwa 18 and above.

_____________

Culled from The Guardian, https://guardian.ng/news/yoruba-launch-global-group-for-self-determination/