Why you should never skip Breakfast

Having a balanced breakfast every day boosts your health, and reduces the risk of obesity and insulin resistance. It can help you lose or maintain weight, if necessary.

The early food intake “launches” your metabolism. Your body feels full and satisfied, which reduces the likelihood of overeating.

When you skip breakfast, blood sugar levels fall, which results in energy decline. You crave something sweet or fatty. Your body tries to get the necessary calories during the day by asking for additional portions.

Any breakfast is better than nothing, but the healthiest choice would be egg dishes, salmon toast, cottage cheese with nuts or berries, porridge with a protein-rich topping, and salad.

The dangers of skipping breakfast

Those who support skipping breakfast claim that it helps cleanse the body and allows it to produce energy from fat.

However, such experiments can cause other side effects such as:

acute hunger

mental slowness

fatigue

dizziness

irritability

sleep disturbance.

If you stick to radical restrictive diets and long-term fasting, you will indeed lose weight, but that will be mostly water because the body is extremely reluctant to part with its’ fat tissue.

Once you have skipped a meal, the tendency is to overeat, which will bring the lost weight back, along with some additional pounds.

Be careful when experimenting with diets because you never know how your body will react. When trying to lose weight, follow a balanced diet and eat fewer calories than your body needs.

You might feel exhausted if you skip a meal

Food is fuel for the body, and the main energy source is carbohydrates (fruit, vegetables, whole grains, beans, etc.)

Once you’ve eaten, your blood sugar levels rise, and the pancreas releases insulin into your bloodstream, which delivers glucose to the organs and cells and triggers energy generation.

Unused glucose will be stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles.

If you skip the next meal, the blood glucose levels will drop, which is why you will feel hungry and tired and your work capacity will decrease.

To cope with this condition, the body will start using the liver glycogen reserve.

Foods rich in protein and complex carbohydrates will help keep the energy level up as they release glucose slowly and will allow you to feel full longer.

What if you have something sweet instead? Indeed, the blood sugar levels will skyrocket, but the glucose will burn off very quickly, making you feel tired again.

You need to pay attention to the parameters of your body and, most importantly, consult your doctor. An experienced professional will help you create a diet that suits you best