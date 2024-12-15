Yobe State Wins $500,000 Prize for Outstanding Primary Health Care Performance

Yobe State has been awarded $500,000 for being the best-performing state in effective Primary Health Care (PHC) service delivery in the North-East region.

This was disclosed in a statement by Hussaini Mai-Sule, Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Idi Gubana, on Saturday in Damaturu.

According to the statement, the prize was presented to Gubana on Thursday in Abuja by development partners, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dangote Group, the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and UNICEF.

The award is part of the Leadership Challenge Award, an initiative by the partners to strengthen the “Primary Health Care Under One Roof” (PHCUOR) policy through commitments from state governors.

Mai-Sule noted that Deputy Governor Idi Gubana, who also serves as the state chairman for immunisation and primary health care, attributed the achievement to Governor Mai Mala Buni’s dedication to improving healthcare services in the state.

Gubana expressed gratitude to the development partners for the recognition and pledged to build on the state’s achievements in the health sector.

Speaking at the event, UNICEF Country Representative Christian Munduate highlighted the consortium’s goal of making primary health care services more accessible, particularly for women, girls, and children.

She also underscored the importance of strong leadership and effective management at the sub-regional level to improve overall health outcomes.

