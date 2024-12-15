Nwajagu Samuel Chinemerem Makes History as First African to Win Mister International

Nwajagu Samuel Chinemerem has become the first African to win the Mister International title.

The 23-year-old software engineer and model competed against 46 contestants from around the world to claim the crown at the 16th edition of the Mister International pageant.

The event was held at the Island Hall, Fashion Island in Bangkok, Thailand. Similar to the Miss Universe contest, the Mister International pagaentry featured different segments.

Question & Answer Segment

Tuxedo Walk

Best Swimwear Award

National Costume

Samuel’s confidence and charisma stood out throughout the competition, leading to his crowning moment by the outgoing titleholder, Kim Thitisan Goodburn of Thailand.

In his acceptance speech, Samuel expressed gratitude for the support he received and shared an inspiring message.

“My message is one of hope and resilience,” he said.

“You are capable of making a difference regardless of where you come from. All great things start from small beginnings. Don’t be afraid to take that bold step because where dreams meet determination is where greatness follows.”

This win is another achievement in Nigeria’s growing representation in global pageantry.

Just last month, Chidimma Adetshina became the first Nigerian to place as first runner-up at Miss Universe.

Mister International is one of the most reputable male pageants which celebrates the talents and diversity of men all over the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...