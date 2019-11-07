Yemi Osinbajo has audio power- Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide and popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has expressed that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has “audio power”, and not real power.

He made this known through his twitter handle.

This is coming after the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, on Monday took a bill to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in London on a private visit, for signing.

According to Omokri, Abba Kyari is the De Facto leader of Nigeria in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

You go on 2 week “private visit” and you cant have over to @ProfOsinbajo. Kyari takes strange documents for you to sign in UK. It is obvious. Osinbajo has AUDIO POWER, while Abba Kyari has DE FACTO POWER! #TableShaker#FreeLeahSharibu #BuhariTormentor — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 5, 2019

The President failed to transfer power to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as he had done several times in the past.

This implies that all memos, bills and other documents requiring the President’s signature must be taken to London for signing.