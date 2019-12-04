Yahaya Bello asks appointees to show election results of their polling units

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has allegedly asked all his appointees to submit a report of their ”stewardship” in the last election.

It would be recalled that Bello won the governorship election held in November.

He polled 406,222 votes to defeat Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 189,704, and Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who got 9,482.

The governor won in 12 local government areas out of the 21 in the state.

In a memo entitled, ‘submission of your stewardship to New Dimension administration’, signed by Folashade Ayoade, secretary to the state government, the governor directed all heads of ministries, departments, and agencies to submit a report detailing their ”stewardship”.

”Following the decision reached at the state executive council meeting held on Wednesday 27 November. His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, Executive Governor of Kogi state has directed all heads of ministries, departments, and agencies to submit in detail their stewardship to the New Direction administration in respect of their ministries,” the letter read.

“Report should include local government; office (s) held; duration; ward; polling unit; the result of the election in PU and ward.”

The election, in which Bello emerged winner, was criticized by some civil society organizations for widespread irregularities and violence.