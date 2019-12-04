APC reacts to PDP’s threat to boycott future elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for threatening to boycott future elections in Nigeria.

The ruling party said the PDP has become disillusioned by the string of election victories recorded by the APC, including the 2019 Presidential Election, governorship wins, National Assembly seats and other governorship elections in Ekiti, Osun, Kano, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement, noted that PDP’s threat was confirmation of APC’s earlier position that Nigeria was fast becoming a one-party State as a result of the “rudderless and soulless PDP”.

He said: “No doubt, our country deserves a strong and vibrant opposition to play its conventional role in the polity and to deepen democracy. The PDP has shown crass and shocking incapacity to perform that role. As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, we are worried by this obvious vacuum.

“No rigorous and intelligent interrogation of the current administration’s policies and programmes by the PDP. Just idle chatter, propagation of fake news, post-election delusions and other unpatriotic conducts. This is dangerous for our democracy.

“The APC hereby invites other registered political parties to step up and perform the crucial opposition role the PDP has failed so woefully to play.

“The PDP accuses APC of conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to record the string of election victories in the recent elections.

“Is the APC surprised by the PDP’s pointless outbursts? No! This has become the PDP’s stock-in-trade and coping mechanisms following the PDP’s rejection in 2015.

“The same PDP has maintained a graveyard silence over the election robberies in Zamfara and Rivers states. The APC was punished for allegedly not conducting proper primaries in Zamfara State, while PDP got rewarded in Sokoto and Kano for not conducting any primaries at all.

“In Osun, Ekiti and Bayelsa states, why will the APC ever contemplate “conniving” with INEC in elections where voters had rejected the PDP and their candidates long before the election day?

“In the case of Kogi State, we challenge the PDP to name one of its politicians who had the status and goodwill to give PDP the imagined votes they are now claiming after election.

“The Kogi electorate ignored the PDP’s propaganda and clannish campaigns to reelect the APC candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello.

“The Kogi West Senatorial rerun gave the electorate an opportunity to reclaim their earlier stolen mandate. They were decisive in kicking out a joke and replacing him with APC Senator-elect, Smart Adeyemi.”