October 2, 2025 - 4:10 PM

World Teachers’ Day 2025: FG Pledges Enhanced Welfare for Teachers

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

World Teachers' Day 2025
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

In a significant move to honour the nation’s educators, the Federal Government has promised a comprehensive improvement in teachers’ welfare packages.

The assurance was given by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, during the national ceremony marking the 2025 World Teachers’ Day.

The event, which celebrated the theme “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Nigerian Imperative,” served as a platform for the government to reiterate its commitment to the teaching profession. Dr. Alausa stood firmly with the nation’s educators, delivering a message of solidarity and future-focused support from the highest level of government.

“The President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is fully committed to the cause of our teachers,” Dr. Alausa declared to an audience of educators, stakeholders, and government officials. “We recognize that the quality of an education system cannot exceed the quality of its teachers. Therefore, we are actively working on policies and packages that will significantly enhance your professional standing, welfare, and motivation.”

While specific details of the new welfare packages are to be finalized in collaboration with key stakeholders, the announcement has been met with optimism. It is expected to address long-standing concerns within the sector, potentially covering areas such as salary reviews, professional development, housing schemes, and prompt payment of pensions.

The Minister’s reaffirmation of President Tinubu’s “full support” is seen as a crucial step in boosting morale and acknowledging the pivotal role teachers play in national development. This pledge marks a positive response to the persistent calls from educational unions for better working conditions and a more valued status for the teaching profession in Nigeria.

As the celebrations continue across the country, the teaching community awaits the tangible implementation of these promises, hopeful that the 2025 World Teachers’ Day will be remembered as a turning point for the profession in Nigeria.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
